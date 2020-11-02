FORT JACKSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth B. “Betty” McAllister, 91, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday October 30, 2020.
Elizabeth was born on August 27, 1929 in Hopkinton, daughter of the late Veron and Mildred (Wilson) Parker.
She married Leland G. McAllister on August 10, 1946 at the McAllister home in Hopkinton. They shared a blessed union of 46 years, sharing common values, companionship, and love, until his passing on August 11, 1992.
Betty was a bookkeeper at Potsdam Feed and Coal for many years. She loved spending time at camp; hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling with family and friends. She hunted as a young girl and was a lifelong member of the Sylvan Falls Hunting Club and the Red Hatters. She enjoyed playing cards, painting, knitting, and baking. Always on the go, Betty traveled to England, Scotland, Ireland, Canada, and many of our 50 states.
Betty was the matriarch of her family, she loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren unconditionally. She raised them to develop their own talents, to be resourceful, respectful and the importance of a sense of humor. She always cared for others and was the first one there when you needed her. A genuine lady with a kind, loving and generous heart.
Betty is survived by her children; Jean and Welby LaPointe, Jr. of Massena, Sheila Wagner of Nicholville, Leland P. McAllister of Winthrop and Robert D and Mary McAllister of Winthrop, her grandchildren Philip Jr. and Crystal Wagner, Brett and Shirley Wagner, Benjamin and Lauren McAllister, and Jenae and Darren Laurie. 13 ½ great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two grandsons, Cory McAllister and Joshua LaPointe and her brothers, Clyde Parker, Kenneth Parker, Sr., Raymond Parker, and Mack Parker, and many other family members and dear friends who have sadly gone before her.
Her family will honor her life with a graveside service at Southville Cemetery, Country Route 47, Stockholm, on Friday November 6th at 11 am. Flowers are gratefully declined.
Please consider donations in her honor to Tri Town Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Brasher Falls, NY 13613.
Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com
