On eve of Election Day, how are local voters feeling about the candidates, issues?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At the strike of 6 o’clock Tuesday morning, polls open to voters. But before any results come in, how are north country voters feeling?
“Anxious, hopeful, scared,” said Katie Metzger, Chaumont.
“I’m really excited to see things continue on in the direction that we’ve had the last four years,” said Patrick Connell, Watertown.
The big race is for president as Joe Biden challenges President Donald Trump.
“He (Trump) needs to go a long ways from here. All the issues. Stand up for our rights instead of let them go out the window,” said Edward Charlton, Evans Mills.
“I have been impressed by some of the things in his (Trump’s) presidency and I like him better than Joe Biden,” said Metzger.
We asked people what they care about this election year.
Many told us they don’t want higher taxes, some shared their support for protecting the Second Amendment and the military.
Others said their main concern is the COVID-19 pandemic, how it has been handled and how it has affected the north country.
“Getting over this virus that we are under. We feel excited about it and we’ll be glad when it’s over with,” said Charlton.
“Being able to knock down the COVID, go back to normal life, being able to open up businesses. I would really like to see a lot of community businesses supported and encouraged and helped and not legislated to death by the people down in Albany,” said Metzger.
But one item agreed on? Most are not expecting definitive election results on Tuesday night.
“I don’t think we’re going to know until they get done counting all the votes,” said Charlton.
“Just hoping for Trump but I don’t know if we will get the real results tomorrow night or not,” said Connell.
“I don’t think we will have a definitive answer like we used to in the past by the end of the day. You know, there are so many things up in the air,” said Metzger.
