Give food, get flowers

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunnycrest Flowers in Lowville is asking for donations for the Lowville Food Pantry.
The flower shop will accept nonperishable food until November 23 and will be giving away flowers to match food donations.
The goal is to provide 10 to 15 full Thanksgiving dinners for the food pantry and stock its shelves with everyday food items.
“We actually work very closely with the food pantry and we know that they have a need and this year there’s a greater need than there has been any other year. There’s a lot of people who are out of work and who are just really struggling to get through this year. You can bring in one can of food and we’ll still give you flowers. It’s really about supporting our community,” said Cat Golden, florist.
You can bring donations to the flower shop on East State Street in Lowville.
