Jefferson, St. Lawrence see low turnout in early voting

One other number to consider: by our very rough and incomplete count, there are at least 43,000 mail-in votes in the 21st congressional district - and really, there are more. We’re missing a few counties, at this point. But based on what we do have, it appears more Democrats than Republicans are using absentee voting - in Jefferson County, for instance, Democrats are 42 percent of the absentees already sent back in, while Republicans are 33 percent.