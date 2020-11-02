John M. Radloff, 73, of Ogdensburg

John was born on April 4, 1947 in Iowa, a son of Merrill & Ina (Steinford) Radloff. He graduated from Orchard Park High School, and entered the US Navy during the Vietnam War and worked as a barber. Following his discharge, he remained devoted to his country joining the Navy Reserves. John then began working for the Iron Workers Union in various locations. He later became a corrections officer at the Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg until he retired.