John M. Radloff, 73, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - John M. Radloff, age 73 of Ogdensburg passed away on Wednesday (October 28, 2020) at his home. As per his request, there will be no funeral services.
Surviving is his son Peter Lalonde of Morristown; a granddaughter Adrian Lalonde; a step-granddaughter Kari (Mark) Burnham in Ogdensburg; a special friend and caretaker Amy Nichols of Ogdensburg; and a sister-in-law Sandy Hitsman of Lisbon.
A brother Timothy Radloff and a sister Susan Radloff predeceased him.
John was born on April 4, 1947 in Iowa, a son of Merrill & Ina (Steinford) Radloff. He graduated from Orchard Park High School, and entered the US Navy during the Vietnam War and worked as a barber. Following his discharge, he remained devoted to his country joining the Navy Reserves. John then began working for the Iron Workers Union in various locations. He later became a corrections officer at the Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg until he retired.
John was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed camping, traveling to Florida, socializing with friends, his two black labs “Dutches & Dam-it”.
Memorial donations can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
