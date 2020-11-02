Milford John Schwartzentruber, 85, of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Milford John Schwartzentruber, 85, died on October 29, 2020 in the Lewis County Health System, after being admitted on October 21, under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice. He was born on June 24, 1935 in Lewis County General Hospital, the son of John M. and Christina (Martin) Schwartzentruber. He attended Lowville Academy and Central School and later earned his GED.
Milford served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. Following his discharge he worked at carpentry for a few years and then began employment at Widrick and Sons, Inc. John Deere dealer in 1962, retiring in 1994 as parts department manager.
A self-taught guitar, mandolin and harmonica player, he was a past member of the Country Stompers musical group and a current member of the music group, Down Home. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was a member of Living Hope Ministries (formerly Pine Grove Community Church) and the Jack McDonald Hunting Club.
He is survived by two brothers, Roger Schwartzentruber and Nelson (Bernadine) Schwartzentruber, all of Martinsburg, a niece, Carrie (David) Kanagy, Belleville, PA, two nephews, Eric Schwartzentruber, Dillsburg , PA, and John (Marika) Schwartzentruber, Martinsburg. He is also survived by a grandnephew, Joshua Kanagy, two grandnieces, Sarah and Mary Kanagy, cousins and many friends.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Allyn R. Schwartzentruber, who died on August 24, 1985.
A private graveside service will be held at the Croghan Mennonite Church Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, calling hours and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. NY.
Contributions in Milford’s memory can be made to Living Hope Ministries, c/o Tim Hillegas, 7432 East Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
The family extends a thank you to Dr. Steven Lyndaker; hospice coordinator, Katie Root; and Lewis County Health System Emergency Room and East Wing staffs for the loving care shown to Milford. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
