Milford John Schwartzentruber, 85, of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Milford John Schwartzentruber, 85, died on October 29, 2020 in the Lewis County Health System, after being admitted on October 21, under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice. He was born on June 24, 1935 in Lewis County General Hospital, the son of John M. and Christina (Martin) Schwartzentruber. He attended Lowville Academy and Central School and later earned his GED.