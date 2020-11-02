North Country Arts Council Fall Art Show

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Join the North Country Arts Council (NCAC) for the 72nd Annual Juried Fall Art Show, highlighting some of the finest art and artisans in the North Country. The show will be in the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown, New York, from November 6-28, 2020.
We’re reimaging our traditional opening and awards ceremony as a virtual opening on Friday, November 6 at 7pm that will be visible on our website and social media. We also invite the public to vote for their favorite artwork in the People’s Choice awards. You can vote online or in person at the Dulles State Office Building.
The Fall Art Show will be on display through Saturday, November 28 in the lobby of the Dulles State Office Building. The public is invited to view the exhibit, including artwork available for sale, during normal building business hours. Artwork can be purchased through the NCAC online store at nnyart.org.
This event was made possible by the generous donations from Stewarts Shops, FX Caprara Car Companies, Inkwell Graphix, The Whimsical Pig, Olivia Grant Creative, and many other donors and supporters. For more information about the Fall Art Show, or to contribute as a sponsor, contact Fall Art Show Chair Sharon Hughto at FallArtShow@nnyart.org.
About the NCAC
The North Country Arts Council began as the North Country Artists' Guild in 1948 and promoted the arts in the area by providing opportunities to fine artists. In 2009, the mission was expanded to promote growth in and through all creative art forms including, but not limited to, music, theater, dance, literature, and visual arts. A not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization, the NCAC is a catalyst for developing and celebrating cultural opportunities in our community, making it a better place to live. For more information, email info@nnyart.org or check out our website at www.nnyart.org.
