North Country Arts Council Fall Art Show

The North Country Arts Council began as the North Country Artists' Guild in 1948 and promoted the arts in the area by providing opportunities to fine artists. In 2009, the mission was expanded to promote growth in and through all creative art forms including, but not limited to, music, theater, dance, literature, and visual arts. A not-for-profit, 501(c)3 organization, the NCAC is a catalyst for developing and celebrating cultural opportunities in our community, making it a better place to live. For more information, email info@nnyart.org or check out our website at www.nnyart.org.