Ogdensburg’s proposed budget would cut taxes, fire department jobs

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Under Ogdensburg’s proposed budget for the coming year, taxes would go down and positions in the fire department would be cut.
The $13.9 million spending plan decreases the tax rate by $6.25 percent. That would drop the rate from $19.86 to $18.62 per $1,000 of assessed value.
In other words, if you own a property assessed at $100,000, your tax bill would be $124 lower than the year before.
The proposed budget also calls for the elimination of 10 full-time positions in the fire department. There are currently 28 positions in the department.
The spending plan also:
- Restructures the city workforce into 3 departments (public safety, public works, public development)
- Keeps police department staffing as it is
- Increases the sewer rate by 3 percent
- Provides resources to support recreation programs if allowed in 2021
- Phases out direct city support to the Remington Museum and Ogdensburg Public Library
City council will discuss the proposed budget Monday night. See the agenda here.
See the city manager's letter and the proposed budget below:
