One death, 10 hospitalizations and 48 new COVID cases reported in region

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 since the weekend. One person died from coronavirus and 10 people are hospitalized.
A source tells 7 News a fifth person in St. Lawrence County died from COVID-19 on Sunday.
County Public Health said 20 people tested positive since the weekend, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 424.
Ten of the positive cases were reported over the weekend and another 10 were reported Monday.
Officials said 44 cases are active and 7 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 376 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 88,382 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
There were 14 new cases to report in Jefferson County since the weekend.
One person is hospitalized; 36 people are in mandatory isolation and 337 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 350 positive cases and performed 27,515 tests.
The county says 312 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County announced 7 new cases Monday. That’s on top of the 7 new cases over the weekend.
The county has had a total of 161 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 62 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 2 people are hospitalized and 49 are in isolation.
Another 475 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 112 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.