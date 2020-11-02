Orchestra of Northern New York Announces Live Concerts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Although the venue hasn’t been selected yet, OONY announced recently they are planning thee live concerts in 2021.
Baroque and Beyond
Conductor: Kenneth Andrews
VIVALDI Concerto Grosso in G Major “Alla Rustica” ALBINONI Adagio HAYDN Cello Concerto in D major, H.VIIb/2, Mvt. I MONTGOMERY Starburst (2012) PEASLEE Nightsongs (1973) for Trumpet & Flugelhorn GEMINIANI Concerto Gross in D Minor “La Folia”
Soloists: John Ellis, Trumpet and Flugelhorn; Joyce Cheng, Cello, Winner of the 2020 Young Artist Competition
Featuring: The Bravura Baroque Orchestra of The Orchestra of Northern New York
Pre-Concert Conversation with John Ellis and Joyce Cheng
ONNY’s 33rd season opens with virtuosic works from the Baroque period to the 21st century. Jessie Montgomery’s spirited Starburst will captivate your spirit while trumpet virtuoso, John Ellis, will intrigue you with the jazz-inspired and haunting sounds of Peaslee’s Night Songs. ONNY is also proud to present the 2020 Young Artist Competition winner, cellist Joyce Cheng, Clifton Park, performing one of Haydn’s most charming and virtuosic concertos.
Occurrences:
Date:
Saturday, February 13, 2021 - 7:30pm
Location to be determined. Please continue checking the website for updates.
Date:
Sunday, February 14, 2021 - 3:00pm
Location to be determined. Please continue checking the website for updates.
