Orchestra of Northern New York Announces Live Concerts

ONNY’s 33rd season opens with virtuosic works from the Baroque period to the 21st century. Jessie Montgomery’s spirited Starburst will captivate your spirit while trumpet virtuoso, John Ellis, will intrigue you with the jazz-inspired and haunting sounds of Peaslee’s Night Songs. ONNY is also proud to present the 2020 Young Artist Competition winner, cellist Joyce Cheng, Clifton Park, performing one of Haydn’s most charming and virtuosic concertos.