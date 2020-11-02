Plows ready for coming snowfall

TOWN OF DENMARK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Say the words “lake effect snow storm” and people on the Tug Hill do not freak out. It’s a rite of winter.
In the town of Denmark, people there are swapping out their leaf rakes for snow shovels and plows.
There’s a lake effect snow warning in effect from 4 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Higher elevations could see 7 to 13 inches of snow.
Denmark’s town highway department is gearing up for the first significant snowfall of the year.
Highway Superintendent Patrick Mahar says his team will be ready to go during the overnight - sending out 3 plow trucks and 2 sanding units to cover 3 plow routes, and approximately 42 miles of road.
Mahar admits he’s glad the weather will warm back up later this week. He says he’s “okay” with Mother Nature holding off a bit more before bringing the serious snowfall that the Tug Hill is known for.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.