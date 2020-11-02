Significant snow for some, wind & cold for all

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Parts of the north country are in for some wintry weather Monday and Monday night.
Some places could see a dusting to several inches while higher elevations could see from 7 to 13 inches where snowfall is heaviest.
Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties have a lake effect snow warning from 4 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Those three counties also have a wind advisory from 4 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. Gusts could be as high as 45 miles per hour, so there could be a great deal of blowing and drifting snow in the affected areas.
Those high winds also mean there’s a lake shore flood warning for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 7 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
That will will also make it feel colder than Monday’s highs of 35 and overnight lows in the upper-20s.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for southeastern St. Lawrence County until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Most places there could see from 3 to 7 inches.
There shouldn’t be any snow issues on Tuesday, Election Day, but it will be cold. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s.
