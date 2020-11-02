SPCA: Peaches & a calendar contest

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peaches might not be a kitten anymore, but she has plenty of spunk.
She, Jordan Walker-Rodriguez, and Katelynn Drohan appeared via video from the Jefferson County SPCA.
Peaches is 2 years old and seems to get along well with dogs, kids, and other cats.
You can check out Peaches and other available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org. You can also apply there to adopt one.
The SPCA is having a calendar contest this month. You can submit a photo of your pet and people can vote for their choice for winner at $1 per vote.
You can do all that on the SPCA’s website.
