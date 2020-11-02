2 Watertown school staff test positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two members of the Watertown City School District staff have tested positive or COVID-19.
That information comes from a statement from district officials around noon on Monday.
Officials say they learned of the positive results earlier in the day and that Jefferson County Public Health is conducting contact tracing.
They also say there will be extra cleaning in the places frequented by the staff members.
District officials did not say if the infections are connected.
