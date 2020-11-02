Wind, lake shore flooding & lake effect snow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some parts of the north country could see up to a foot of snow by early Tuesday morning.
The highest amounts will be in higher elevations. Other places could see a dusting to a few inches.
There’s a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties.
A lake effect snow warning for those three counties starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
There’s a winter weather advisory for southeastern St. Lawrence County until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
A wind advisory starts at 4 p.m. for Jefferson and Oswego counties. That ends at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Windy conditions mean there’s a lake shore flood warning for the same counties that starts at 7 p.m. and ends 12 hours later.
Monday’s highs will be in the upper 30s.
We don’t expect snow for Election Day, but it will be cold. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.
The weather gets sunnier and warmer after that.
It will be sunny to mostly sunny Wednesday through Sunday.
Highs will be in the mid-50s on Wednesday and in the 60s for the rest of the week and through the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.