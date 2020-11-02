Your Turn: feedback on travel testing, woman’s COVID experience & 90 year old bowler

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York is saying goodbye to the travel quarantine list. Instead, people coming into the state will be tested for COVID-19 after they arrive:
Wonderful idea!!
Crystal Ann DelGuidice
Something else that won’t work and won’t be enforced.
Liz Hamilton
Maybe if you take a plane, but what about all that travel by car and or other forms of transportation?
Donna White
A Lewis County woman, who was at the Croghan area church where a COVID-19 outbreak started, said in a Facebook post that everyone was wearing a mask, but social distancing was impossible:
There is a reason for the ban on large gatherings. Are you getting it now?
Michele Hall Macaluso
I hope they heal quickly, but this is 100 percent the risk you take leaving the house!
Tara Jayne Shatraw
A 90 year old woman recently did something most people half her age have never done: roll a 207 game:
I hope I can be that active when I’m 90!
Joshua Cronk
Amazing! Thanks for sharing this story! What a beautiful soul!
Karen Hollenbeck Puccia
