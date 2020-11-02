Your Turn: feedback on travel testing, woman’s COVID experience & 90 year old bowler

By Diane Rutherford | November 2, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST - Updated November 2 at 4:44 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York is saying goodbye to the travel quarantine list. Instead, people coming into the state will be tested for COVID-19 after they arrive:

Wonderful idea!!

Crystal Ann DelGuidice

Something else that won’t work and won’t be enforced.

Liz Hamilton

Maybe if you take a plane, but what about all that travel by car and or other forms of transportation?

Donna White

A Lewis County woman, who was at the Croghan area church where a COVID-19 outbreak started, said in a Facebook post that everyone was wearing a mask, but social distancing was impossible:

There is a reason for the ban on large gatherings. Are you getting it now?

Michele Hall Macaluso

I hope they heal quickly, but this is 100 percent the risk you take leaving the house!

Tara Jayne Shatraw

A 90 year old woman recently did something most people half her age have never done: roll a 207 game:

I hope I can be that active when I’m 90!

Joshua Cronk

Amazing! Thanks for sharing this story! What a beautiful soul!

Karen Hollenbeck Puccia

