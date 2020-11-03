About 20 percent of voters in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence have already voted

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As thousands of voters in the north country head to the polls today, thousands more stay home, having already voted.
In Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties combined, 21 percent of eligible voters have already voted - either through early voting or mail-in “absentee” ballots.
By county, the numbers are:
- Jefferson County, 11,993 votes already, or 20 percent
- Lewis County, 4,591 votes already, or 26 percent
- St. Lawrence County, 13,194 votes already, or 21 percent
(We’re using early voting totals through Sunday and absentee ballots returned through Monday to make our calculations. We calculate our percentages based on the “active voter” rolls maintained by the state Board of Elections.)
In the 116th state Assembly “River District,” 24.5 percent of eligible voters have already voted. That’s a total of 17,064 votes cast.
The district takes in both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, and in both counties, more Democrats than Republicans cast early votes, and more Democrats than Republicans submitted absentee ballots.
In the 21st congressional district, 21 percent of registered voters voted - either through early voting or mail-in - before election day. Our mostly complete count (we’re missing information from Saratoga County) shows there were at least 47,229 mail-in votes returned by Tuesday, a number which will increase in the days after election day.
