Assembly candidates vote in person Tuesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the north country’s River District – the 116th New York Assembly district -- incumbent Mark Walczyk voted in Watertown Tuesday morning.
Walczyk cast his ballot at the Midtown Towers polling site. It follows an early morning sign-waving event that took place at the corner of Arsenal and Massey streets.
Walczyk is being challenged by Democrat Alex Hammond. The Republican incumbent says he’s confident he’s done everything he could during the campaign.
“It’s been a strange year, but we’ve been out there working very hard throughout this entire campaign,” he said. “We’ve had to tailor the message. Obviously, we’re not shaking hands and knocking on every door. The public events that we’re used to aren’t there like they have been in the past, but we’ve worked very hard on social media.”
There will be another Walczyk sign-waving event in Watertown’s Public Square that’s expected to start before 1 p.m.
Hammond cast his vote at the Waddington Fire Hall at 9 a.m. The Democrat is currently the Waddington’s town supervisor.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.