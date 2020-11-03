Ballots cast by candidates in congressional race

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the race for the 21st congressional district, both candidates have cast their ballots.
Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb voted in Canton Tuesday morning.
She told reporters at Cornell Cooperative Extension that health care is the main reason she’s running for office.
Cobb says she and her team are confident heading into election night.
“I feel great,” she said. “We have done so much work and we are in a great position and we’ve talked about the issues and I think we’re just heading into election feeling confident -- and I’m feeling very grateful.”
Cobb says she thinks people want change this election cycle and was critical of the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stefanik cast her ballot during early voting last week in the town of Wilton.
She is looking for her fourth term.
She tweeted Tuesday morning thanking local poll workers and election inspectors.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.