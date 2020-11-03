BLM Potsdam rallies to ‘get out the vote’

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - One St. Lawrence County group made a final push to rally voters before the election.
Black Lives Matter Potsdam led a “get out the vote” march through the snow Monday night in the village.
BLM Potsdam is also organizing a “poll stroll” on Election Day.
Organizers say they want to ensure anyone who feels uncomfortable voting alone has a group to go with.
They are also offering transportation to polling places for voters who need it.
You can reach out to them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter to learn more.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.