Catherine “Kathy” A. Caskinette, 67, formerly of Massena

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Catherine “Kathy” A. Caskinette, age 67, formerly of Massena, NY passed away Sunday afternoon, (Nov. 1, 2020) at CPH, in Potsdam surrounded by her loving family. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid, NY.
Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid on Thursday November 5, 2020 beginning at 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held privately for family at their convenience. The graveside burial will be open to the public in Madrid Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. Friday November 6, 2020. For those who will be in attendance, face covering, and social distancing will be observed and enforced.
Kathy was born to the late Edmund and Catherine (DeShane) Caskinett in Potsdam, NY and raised by her late mother Ethel Caskinett. She was a graduate of Madrid-Waddington High School in 1973. She later obtained certification as a medical assistant, and began her career and became a direct support professional with St. Lawrence ARC for over 20 years retiring in 2012. She married her late husband on July 14, 1984 at the Madrid United Methodist Church.
Kathy enjoyed taking long car rides, crafting, and visiting the Shabby Tree store when she would visit family in Georgia. Spending time with her family was Kathy’s absolute love of life. She will be forever missed.
Surviving Kathy are here loving children; Tanya “Shannon” (Christopher M.) Schack of Lisbon, NY, Shane W. (Elizabeth) of North Carolina, and Brittany (Reymundo) Tirado of Massena, NY, along with 11 grandchildren; Brooke (Benjamin) Woodruff, Shyania (Austin) Rice, Megan (Adam Perry) Foster, Cody Caskinette, Nathan Greene, Jordan Foster, Madison Kemision, Colt Bruso and Andrew Perry. She leaves behind six great-grandchildren to cherish her memory; Charles, Nevaeh, Sophie and Bentley Woodruff, Everleigh Foster, Noah Bruso. Kathy is also survived by her 13 siblings; Kim (Steve) Baker of Canton, NY, Lois Caskinett of Massena, NY, Paul (Lisa) Vallance of Lisbon, NY, Jeff (Cathy) Vallance of Madrid, NY, Marion Roouke-Trimm of Massena, NY, Karen Caskinett of St. Clouds, FL, Kevin (Mona) Caskinett of Hannawa Falls, NY, Ursla Sharpe, Brushton, NY, Frank Sharpe of Waddington, NY, Fernnin Sharpe of Lisbon, NY, Sara Sharpe of Morristown and Peggy Cassada of Massena.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her husband Arnold B. Caskinette in 2012, along with her siblings Edmund, Billy, Blake and nephew Wyatt Caskinette.
The family would also like to share their sincere gratitude for the endless help and countless hours of service provided from the Morley Volunteer Fire Department for Kathy throughout the years. Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Morley Fire Department; 7220 County Route 27, Canton NY 13617.
Family and friends are encouraged to share stories and memories of Kathy by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
