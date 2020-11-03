4 COVID-19 cases & 1 potential exposure at Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports that there are four active COVID-19 cases on Akwesasne and one place people where may have been exposed to the virus.
Tribal officials say anyone who attended a church service, clothing drive, or other function involving the Mohawk Assembly of God within the past 14 days may be at risk. Functions may have been at 7 Church Street in Akwesasne or elsewhere.
People should monitor their symptoms, get tested for COVID-19, and follow protective measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and washing their hands often.
Officials say the four active cases involve people who were infected outside the Akwesasne community.
The tribe has had 20 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Community drive-through testing will be at the former IGA building located at 850 Route 37 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 3, November 10, and November 17.
