Crash shuts down Route 56 in town of Colton

TOWN OF COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A portion of Route 56 in the town of Colton was closed to traffic early Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m.
Undersheriff Sean O’Brien said a dump truck had mechanical issues, lost control and struck a construction trailer carrying paving equipment.
No injuries were reported.
Route 56 was closed between Route 68 and County Route 58.
O’Brien expected the highway would reopen within a couple of hours.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.