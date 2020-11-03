Crash shuts down Route 56 in town of Colton

By 7 News Staff | November 3, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST - Updated November 3 at 1:54 PM

TOWN OF COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A portion of Route 56 in the town of Colton was closed to traffic early Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

Undersheriff Sean O’Brien said a dump truck had mechanical issues, lost control and struck a construction trailer carrying paving equipment.

No injuries were reported.

Route 56 was closed between Route 68 and County Route 58.

O’Brien expected the highway would reopen within a couple of hours.

