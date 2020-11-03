Election Day: here’s what races to follow & when

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you haven’t voted already – whether by absentee ballot or in person – today’s your last chance.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
Here are some local races we’re following:
- Voters will decide who represents them in Congress. Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is looking for her fourth term. She’s challenged by Democrat Tedra Cobb.
- In the north country’s so-called River District – the 116th New York State Assembly District –incumbent Republican Mark Walczyk is pitted against Democrat Alex Hammond.
- St. Lawrence County voters will select a new county court judge. Former District Attorney Nicole Duve and attorney Greg Storie are vying for the job.
We’ll also be following how the north country votes for president.
7 News begins its election coverage at 10 p.m. on sister station WNYF Fox 28 and then at 11 p.m. on Channel 7, WWNY.
CBS’s coverage starts at 7 p.m. on WWNY and the 7News team will have updates twice each hour.
We’ll also post results on this website.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.