Election Day: here’s what races to follow & when

Election Day 2020
By 7 News Staff | November 3, 2020 at 5:49 AM EST - Updated November 3 at 8:00 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you haven’t voted already – whether by absentee ballot or in person – today’s your last chance.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Here are some local races we’re following:

- Voters will decide who represents them in Congress. Incumbent Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is looking for her fourth term. She’s challenged by Democrat Tedra Cobb.

- In the north country’s so-called River District – the 116th New York State Assembly District –incumbent Republican Mark Walczyk is pitted against Democrat Alex Hammond.

- St. Lawrence County voters will select a new county court judge. Former District Attorney Nicole Duve and attorney Greg Storie are vying for the job.

We’ll also be following how the north country votes for president.

See what north country voters think about the election.

7 News begins its election coverage at 10 p.m. on sister station WNYF Fox 28 and then at 11 p.m. on Channel 7, WWNY.

CBS’s coverage starts at 7 p.m. on WWNY and the 7News team will have updates twice each hour.

We’ll also post results on this website.

