Isabelle Louise (Watson) Hollembaek, 84, formerly of Ogdensburg

Isabelle was born on December 15, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Gaylord C. and Beatrice Grenier Watson. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1953. On June 30, 1962, Isabelle married Robert E. Hollembaek at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Francis Menard officiating. He predeceased her on February 8, 2020. While most of her time was dedicated to the care of her four children, Isabelle also held many positions in the community and was passionate about volunteering her time outside of her home in Ogdensburg and also in Myrtle Beach.