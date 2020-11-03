President Trump appears to be choice in NY’s 21st Congressional District

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to voters in the 21st Congressional District, President Donald Trump appears to be the choice over challenger Joe Biden.
With 96 percent of precincts reporting, the Republican incumbent has 59 percent of the vote, while the Democratic challenger has 41 percent.
In 2016, President Trump beat Hillary Clinton 56 percent to 44 percent. In votes, that was 196,000 to 152,000 within the district.
In Jefferson County, Trump beat Clinton 21,763 to 13,809.
In Lewis County, Trump had 7,400 votes to Clinton’s 3,146 and in St. Lawrence County, Trump took 19,942 votes to Clinton’s 16,488.
