Leo J. Degone, 93, of Ogdensburg

Leo was born on February 18, 1927 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Leo R. & Blanche (Paro) Degone. He attended St. Mary’s Academy and entered the US Coast Guard from 1945 – 1946. The then enlisted in the US Army in 1947 and was stationed in Germany. He later married Irmgard Hill on September 3, 1958. He received his honorable discharge from the Army in 1966, and in 1967 he joined the Ogdensburg Fire Department where he worked until his retirement in 1987.