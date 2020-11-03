Mina Belle Bresett, 85, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mina Belle Bresett,85, formerly of River Rd., passed away, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at United Helper Nursing Home, Ogdensburg, NY.
Born on January 3, 1935 in Ellisburg, NY, she was one of eleven children to Owen and Iva Patchen Tyler. She attended Harrisville Schools.
Mina’s first husband was Lawrence Solon, Sr., and he passed away January 11, 1977 and then she married Floyd Leroy Bresett and he passed away April 2, 2013.
She was foremost a housewife and she tended bar at Ziggy’s, Harrisville, NY for 16 years.
For 31 years, Mina was a member of the Harrisville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include five sons and two daughters-in-law, Frank and Susan Solon, Sherwood, WI, Lawrence Solon, Jr., Fine, NY, Dennis and Mary Solon, Edwards, NY, Walter Solon, Edwards, NY, Mike Solon and companion Tracey Grammo, Russell, NY; step-children, Bonnie and Larry Davis, LaFargeville, NY, Kenneth and Juanita Noone, Philadelphia, NY, Timothy and Nora Bresett, LaFargeville, NY, Donald Bresett and Tina Archer, LaFargeville, NY; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Marjorie and Michael Crowner, Betty and John Hadfield, Jr., both of Fullerville, NY; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, first and second husbands, nine siblings, Barbara Tyler, in infancy, Marie Klock, Mary Jane Solon, Frank Tyler, Leon Tyler, Celia Tyler, in infancy, Marlene Hadfield, Marletha Jones, Owen Tyler, Jr., two grandsons, Ryan Solon and Dennis Solon, Jr., all died previously.
There will be no funeral or calling hours. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Mina’s wishes were to be cremated and buried with each husband, Lawrence Solon in Fairview Cemetery, Edwards, NY and Floyd L. Bresett in Harrisville Cemetery, Harrisville, NY.
