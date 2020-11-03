No longer interim, Mix named Watertown city manager

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The search for Watertown’s next city manager is over and it’s a familiar face.
The city council announced its decision at its Monday-night meeting.
“The council unanimously came to the decision of picking Mr. Mix as our next manager,” Mayor Jeff Smith said,
The search started over summer and ended with Ken Mix going from interim to full-time Watertown city manager.
“I feel honored,” he said. “And, as I said earlier, I hope I can live up to their expectations and the staff’s expectations.”
It’s a role Mix started in January and since, he’s had to help run the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think, when I first decided to start working part-time until they found somebody else, that I would ever have guessed that we’d run into a pandemic,” Mix said. “I mean, in our lifetime, we’ve never experienced anything like this, so it’s been an extreme challenge, but we’re getting through it.”
With the search over, Mix says there’s work to do.
“We’ve got to continue working with a difficult budget, so we’ve got to start, almost immediately, start working on next year’s budget.,” he said.
Mix says his contract is expected to be for two years and starts in January.
Council members also voted to change the zoning on a part of Washington Street to allow for a dentist’s office to be built.
The vote was four to one, changing the zoning from Residence B to Limited Business.
That paved the way for their next vote -- again four to one -- approving the site plan for the construction of the more-than-1,100-square-foot building and 29-space parking lot. Both times, city council member Lisa Ruggiero was the lone holdout.
