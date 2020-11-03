Polls are closed; here’s where to find results

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Polls closed in New York at 9 p.m., so results will start to trickle in.
When we do, they’ll be here.
That’s where you’ll find how the north country’s congressional district is voting for president and, of course, who will represent the district in the House, three-time incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik or Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb.
There will also be results for New York’s 116th Assembly District, which is between incumbent Republican Mark Walczyk and Democrat Alex Hammond.
We’re also following the race for St. Lawrence County Court Judge, three St. Lawrence County Legislature seats, and mayors in Sackets Harbor and Black River.
Another closely watched outcome: whether Chaumont residents decide to dissolve the village into the town of Lyme.
