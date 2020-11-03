Ogdensburg lawmakers advance proposed budget in narrow vote

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a split decision, but the Ogdensburg city council is moving forward with a controversial budget proposal.
The 4-3 vote advances a budget that would see firefighters laid off and defund Ogdensburg’s library and the Remington Museum, but touts a significant cut in property taxes.
Councillor Nichole Kennedy, who voted against the budget, said this during Monday night’s meeting:
“The only thing that I worry about is negotiations operate on good faith and I think we are struggling in that category, so I think that we can enter in negotiations but we have to give the good faith as well.”
