Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Gouverneur Church

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Public Health officials in St. Lawrence County are warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Gouverneur church.
They say people who attended mass at St. James Catholic Church on Sunday, October 25 may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The potential exposure was between 11 a.m. and noon.
Officials say anyone who was there should be tested for COVID-19 and closely monitor how they feel, including taking their temperature twice a day for 14 days.
People who develop symptoms should call their health care providers for guidance and tell them they may have been exposed to the virus.
Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
Testing is available through St. Lawrence Health System, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Clifton-Fine Hospital, and the Community Health Center of the North Country in Canton.
