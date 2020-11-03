River Hospital takes down email system

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - River Hospital in Alexandria Bay has taken down its email system until further notice.
Officials said it’s simply a precaution in order to prevent the possibility of a malware attack.
There has been no attack on River Hospital’s information systems, they added.
Officials are concerned about recent cyberattacks on other hospitals in the area.
All River Hospital services remain operational and no data has been compromised. Patient care will not be impacted by e-mail being offline.
The patient portal and Hospital websites remains accessible.
To contact a member of the River Hospital staff, call 315-482-2511.
