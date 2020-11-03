Sackets Harbor & Black River mayor results in; Chaumont remains a village

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Former Sackets Harbor Mayor Eric Constance has apparently regained his seat.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the Republican has 352 votes to Democrat Kevin Burke’s 203. That’s 63 to 37 percent.
It’s unclear what effect absentee ballots may have on the result.
The winner will fill a vacancy left by Molly Riley, who took a job in the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In Black River, Corey Decillis is in the lead to retain the mayor seat he was appointed to when longtime mayor Lee Carpenter took a seat on the LeRay town board.
With 100 percent of the precincts counted, he has 166 votes (43 percent) to independent David Leonard’s 123 (32 percent) and Republican Francis Dishaw’s 94 (25 percent).
Again, it’s unclear if absentee ballots could play a part.
Chaumont has voted to stay Chaumont. In unofficial results, a proposal to dissolve the village failed 134-119, 53 to 47 percent.
If it had passed, people in the village would have had their taxes cut in half.
