In St. Lawrence County, 3 legislature seats & 1 city judge post up for grabs

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three seats are up for grabs on the St. Lawrence County Legislature and two people are vying for Ogdensburg city court judge.
In the judge race, with all the votes counted, Marica LeMay, who is on both the Republican Democratic lines, has apparently defeated Conservative Ramona Breen with 81 percent of the vote. The final tally -- not including any absentee votes -- is 2,389 to 544.
In legislative District 5, incumbent Republican Harry Smithers II has apparently defeated Democrat Amber Ormasen with 61 percent of the vote. Smithers was appointed to fill out the term for Henry Leader, who resigned for conflict-of-interest reasons. The district includes Gouverneur and DePeyster. The finals election night tally was 1,093-702.
In District 10, Democrat Margaret Haggard has apparently retained the seat she took over from her husband, David, who became the lawyer for the county’s Social Services Department. With all election day votes counted, she led Republican Brenda Spurbeck 507-259, or 66 to 34 percent. The seat represents Potsdam.
In District 11, Democrat Suzanne Fiacco was appointed to replace Nancy Arquiett in the seat that represents Stockholm and part of Potsdam. With 40 percent of precincts reporting, she leads Republican challenger Chad Colbert with 60 percent of the vote.
