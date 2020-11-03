Stefanik unofficial winner in 21st Congressional District race

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is on her way to a fourth term in the House of Representatives.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting in the 21st Congressional District, the incumbent Republican has 64 percent of the vote to Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb’s 36 percent.
The vote stands at 164,938 for Stefanik and 91,233 for Cobb.
Even though there are at least 55-thousand absentee votes to be counted, even if Cobb got all of those votes, it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the huge lead Stefanik ran up on election night.
Speaking to her supporters Tuesday night, Cobb said, “But friends, we know that there just are not enough ballots out there for us to get over the finish line.”
This is the second time Stefanik and Cobb have faced off against each other. In 2018, Stefanik came away with 56 percent of the vote, while Cobb got 42 percent of the vote (131,981 to 99,791). A Green Party candidate got 1.5 percent of the vote.
At the time Stefanik won her seat in Congress in 2014, she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, a title now held by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Stefanik remains the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the House.
The district covers 12 counties, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence. It also includes Franklin, Clinton, Essex, Hamilton, Fulton, Warren and Washington, and parts of two other counties, Herkimer and Saratoga.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.