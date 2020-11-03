Storie has big lead over Duvé in race for St. Lawrence County Court judge

By 7 News Staff | November 3, 2020 at 10:47 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 12:07 AM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Voters in St. Lawrence County are electing a new county court judge.

With 73 of all precincts reporting, Republican Gregory Storie of Rensselaer Falls has a commanding lead over Democrat Nicole Duvé of Potsdam.

The two are vying to replace Judge Jerome “Jerry” Richards, who retired in February.

Storie was a village justice in Canton. He’s been practicing law in both criminal and family court in St. Lawrence County for the past 13 years.

Duvé is a former district attorney for St. Lawrence County.

The winner of the race will serve a 10 year term.

