Storie has big lead over Duvé in race for St. Lawrence County Court judge

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Voters in St. Lawrence County are electing a new county court judge.
With 73 of all precincts reporting, Republican Gregory Storie of Rensselaer Falls has a commanding lead over Democrat Nicole Duvé of Potsdam.
The two are vying to replace Judge Jerome “Jerry” Richards, who retired in February.
Storie was a village justice in Canton. He’s been practicing law in both criminal and family court in St. Lawrence County for the past 13 years.
Duvé is a former district attorney for St. Lawrence County.
The winner of the race will serve a 10 year term.
