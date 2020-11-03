Tomorrow’s Health: skilled surgeons, better fragrances & green neighborhoods

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A skilled surgeon could boost colon cancer survival by 70 percent.
That’s according to a new study at Northwestern Medicine that determined skill level based on surgery footage and reviews by other surgeons.
Experts say it’s important for patients to ask their surgeon how many procedures they’ve done.
Better fragrances
European researchers have developed an anti-inflammatory fragrance that may help people with dry skin.
It will eventually be added to skin moisturizers to reduce skin redness.
Fragrances are a leading cause of skin dermatitis.
Green neighborhoods
People who live in green neighborhoods are less likely to smoke.
Researchers in the U.K. looked at survey responses from 8000 adults.
They found residents who lived in areas with a high proportion of plant life were 20 percent less likely to smoke.
