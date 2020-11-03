Tri-county region sees 20 new COVID cases, 13 people hospitalized

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 10 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 434.
Officials said 50 cases are active and 8 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 379 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 5 people have died from COVID and 88,382 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Lewis County announced 6 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 168.
Officials said 67 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said 4 people are now hospitalized and 52 are in isolation.
Another 396 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 116 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
There were 4 new cases to report in Jefferson County Tuesday.
One person is hospitalized; 39 people are in mandatory isolation and 441 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 354 positive cases and performed 27,779 tests.
The county says 313 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
