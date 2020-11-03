Turnout heavier than usual, poll workers say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s Election Day and you have until 9 p.m. to cast your ballot.
As of 11 a.m., 10,149 people had voted in Jefferson County Tuesday. Of them, 5,412 were Republicans, 2,472 were Democrats, and 1,748 had no party affiliation. Added to that are the nearly 12,000 who have already voted, whether in person or by absentee ballot.
That’s roughly 57 percent of the more than 38,000 Jefferson County residents who voted in 2016.
It’s been a pretty steady stream of voters so far and poll workers say there’s a lot more enthusiasm this year.
There have been lines out the door at Stone Presbyterian Church.
Election workers say that voters had gathered outside before polls opened, eager to cast their ballots.
To accommodate the number of people passing through there’s a designated cleaner to wipe down surfaces and disinfect pens between votes.
Poll workers say it seems there are a lot more new voters this year.
“I did notice that I saw some young people, some of the questions they were asking the poll workers it seemed like they were first-time voters or voters who haven’t voted in a long time,” poll worker Jeanne Barker said.
“I think there’s a lot of controversy this year and people I think have been moved to get up and get out and make the effort to vote so that they have the opportunity to express who they want as their president and their representatives,” voter Joanne Nugent said.
Poll workers were expecting it to remain busy all day and they say they’re ready for it.
Across Jefferson County there have been very few complications with voting, only at the Adam Center Fire Department poll site was there a slight snag: one of the machines wasn’t working properly but workers were able to replace it with an emergency voting machine within a few minutes.
