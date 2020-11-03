A very chilly, but dry Election Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be very chilly on Election Day, but it will be sunny and relatively warm starting Wednesday and continuing into the beginning of next week.
We’re not expecting snow Tuesday, but some roads could be slick from overnight snowfall.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.
Overnight lows will be around 30, but temperatures will warm to close to 40 by early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
It will be mostly sunny Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with highs right around 60.
It will be sunny and in the low 60s on Sunday.
Monday will be mostly sunny and around 65.
