Walczyk wins 2nd term representing 116th Assembly District

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - With votes in 84 percent of precincts counted in New York’s 116th Assembly District race, incumbent Mark Walczyk is the unofficial winner.
Republican Mark Walczyk has 24,782 votes and his Democratic challenger, Alex Hammond, has 11,519. That’s 68 to 32 percent.
This is Walczyk’s second run for Assembly after defeating Addie Jenne in 2018. Before that, he served on Watertown’s city council.
Hammond is Waddington’s town supervisor, a job he has held since 2018.
The district, commonly known as the River District, encompasses much of Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
In Jefferson County, it includes Watertown, Hounsfield, Lyme, Cape Vincent, Pamelia, Orleans, Clayton, Philadelphia, Antwerp, Theresa, and Alexandria.
In St. Lawrence County, the district includes Rossie, Hammond, Macomb, DePeyster, Morristown, Oswegatchie, Lisbon, Canton, Potsdam, Waddington, Louisville, Massena, and Ogdensburg.
There are nearly 70,000 registered voters in the district, split fairly evenly between Democrats and Republicans.
A little over 10,000 absentee ballots were returned as of Election Day. They’re on schedule to be counted next week.
