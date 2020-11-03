Watertown man charged in Lowville burglary, hit & run

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of breaking into the Lowville home of someone who had a stay-away order of protection against him.
Lowville village police say when 38-year-old Oscar Medina allegedly broke in Monday, he stole several items from the home, which were later found in the vehicle he was driving and the Watertown apartment where police found him.
His arrest also solved a second case for Lowville police. They were investigating a hit-and-run accident at the South State Street Sunoco.
Police say Medina was allegedly driving the vehicle that jumped a cement barrier and struck the side of the building.
He was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal contempt, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Medina was arraigned on the first two charges and taken to jail without bail.
He was ticketed for the traffic violations.
