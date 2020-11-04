Barbara Jenkins Milton, 95, of Watertown

Barbara is survived by her husband, William, of 69 years; her children, Karen and JD Wilson of Ohio, Janice VanNess of Pulaski, Wendy and Dennis Peters of Utah, Cynthia and John Cook of Black River; and a brother in-law, Robert Dickinson of Connecticut. Also surviving are her grandchildren, William (Alicia) Bragger, Kelly Bragger, Christopher (Olivia) Farr, Adam Troy Wilson, Reston Wilson, Shawn (Andrea) Van Ness, Julia Van