Clifford W. Parish, Jr., 80, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clifford W. Parish, Jr., Mannsville passed away Tuesday, November 3rd at his home. He was 80 years old.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 7th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will follow the service in the Ellisburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Please adhere to the necessary COVID guidelines and restrictions.
Cliff was born in Watertown, NY on February 27, 1940 the son to Clifford W. and Lena M. Burdick, Sr.
Cliff was a member of the Painters Union and worked for Taylor Brothers, Watertown and later owned and operated C&C Painting and Roofing from 1978 until his retirement.
He married Helen E. Loomis “The apple of his eye” on October 15, 1960 in Buffalo, NY. They lived in Watertown for 10 years before moving to their “Home” in the Mannsville area. Mrs. Parish passed away August 10, 2011.
Cliff is survived by his children, Clifford W. and Gloria, California; Cherri L. Thompson and Mark O’Dell, S. Rutland; Michael L. and Susan, Mannsville; Sally and Dennis Kohl, Ellisburg; Amy Jo and Rob Williams, Mannsville; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Justin and Melissa, Jeffrey and Lindsey, Joshua and Bonnie, Megan and Bryce, Brian and Tim, Melissa, Michael, Courtney and Jake. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren who he took great pride in; his step-grandchildren, Summer, Maxine, Trevor, Justin, Maggie, Molly, Heavenly; his brothers, Harold, Elmer, Morris and Frank Parish, his sister Marge Kalisz; and his step-brother Robert Morris.
Besides his parents and wife Helen he was predeceased by his brothers, Eli, Lloyd, Herbert, Delbert, 2 sisters, Minerva (Minnie) Liscomb and Barbara Benway.
Family was everything to Dad. He enjoyed spending time with loved ones and watching them grow. Dad enjoyed nature and was entertained daily by the little families of chipmunks, squirrels and numerous birds. You could find Dad either fishing, playing games, working in his woodshop or just visiting and sharing a story. Dad’s infectious smile, words of wisdom and love will always be our hearts.
Even though Dad was not under the care of Hospice, they gave great comfort and support in the time of need and Dad never forgot this. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
