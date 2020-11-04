James Kent D’Arienzo, 62, formerly of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - James Kent D’Arienzo, 62, of Owens Cross Roads, AL, passed away on October 6, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born to James M. and Raymonde P. D’Arienzo in Massena, New York, where he grew up and attended local schools and graduating from State University of New York at Potsdam with a political science degree.He is survived by his wife, Mary (Uyeda) D’Arienzo, son Tyler J. D’Arienzo, and daughter, Katie M. D’Arienzo. Additionally he leaves behind his mother, Raymonde D’Arienzo, brother Tony D’Arienzo (wife Marrell), brother Dennis D’Arienzo (wife Jennifer), and sister Karen See (husband Craig). His father, James M. D’Arienzo, predeceased him. He is also survived by several well-loved nieces and nephews.Known as Jim to family and friends, he lived a fulfilling and meaningful life.Jim served in the United States Army and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with full honors after 33 years of distinguished service. He received 4 Meritorious Service Medals, The Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and dozens of other decorations, awards and commendations.Jim worked as an engineer for the army and his job took him all over the world. He spent the last few years of his career working on humanitarian projects in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands.Jim enjoyed wood working, duck hunting, fishing, and time on the water. Some of his happiest times were days spent on the lake with his family on their boat.He left us too soon. We will cherish the wonderful memories.A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home in Hampton Cove on November 7, 2020 from 1pm-4pm.