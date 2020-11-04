Joel David Nicola, 74, of Massena

Joel was born on August 13, 1946 in Massena, the son of the late Albert A. and Ann Hazel Blanche (Blair) Nicola. He attended Massena schools and graduated in 1964 from Massena High School, where he excelled in many sports and was honored both individually and with the team in the Massena High School Hall of Fame. He continued his education at SUNY Potsdam, earning both his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education. On March 23, 1971, he married Mary Anne McMullen at the Massena Town Hall with Justice Frank Lavigne, officiating.