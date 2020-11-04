Absentee ballots could decide if Lewis County attorney wins race for state supreme court judge

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A well known Lewis County lawyer currently has the lead in the race to become a state supreme court judge. However, absentee ballots could change that.
After all election night ballots were totaled, Republican Mike Young had a notable lead over his Democratic challenger, Rory McMahon.
The two are vying for a judgeship in the 5th Judicial District.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Young has a 5,300 vote lead, but there are 92,000 absentee ballots that still need to be counted.
New York Supreme Court justices are elected to 14-year terms.
