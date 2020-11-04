Lewis County town courts going virtual because of COVID-19

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several local courts in Lewis County are going virtual because of the rise in COVOD-19 cases there.
That affects anyone with cases scheduled for Wednesday in Lyonsdale, West Turin, Leyden, and Port Leyden should contact their attorney if they have one.
The same goes for cases scheduled for Thursday in Lowville and Diana town courts.
Traffic matters have been adjourned in Lyonsdale, West Turin, and Diana courts. Contact the court for the next court date.
In Leyden, Port Leyden, and Lowville courts, you can appear in court or contact them for an adjournment.
