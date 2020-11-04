Man apprehended after vehicle he allegedly stole got stuck

Lewis County Sheriff Arrest (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | November 4, 2020 at 7:30 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 7:30 AM

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of stealing a pickup truck and then getting caught after he got the vehicle stuck.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Jack Iams allegedly stole the truck in the town of Turin.

A passing deputy spotted him shortly after he drove the truck off the road, where it became stuck.

Iams was charged with third-degree grand larceny, arraigned virtually by Harrisburg town court, and released on his own recognizance.

State police assisted at the scene.

