Man apprehended after vehicle he allegedly stole got stuck

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of stealing a pickup truck and then getting caught after he got the vehicle stuck.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Jack Iams allegedly stole the truck in the town of Turin.
A passing deputy spotted him shortly after he drove the truck off the road, where it became stuck.
Iams was charged with third-degree grand larceny, arraigned virtually by Harrisburg town court, and released on his own recognizance.
State police assisted at the scene.
